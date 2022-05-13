हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh

Shocking! 13-year-old girl dragged away by crocodile in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah

Crocodile emerged from the river and dragged a young girl

Etawah: A 13-year-old girl, who was out grazing goats, was attacked by a crocodile and dragged into the Chambal river in Uttar Pradesh`s Etawah. Shalu`s father, Jagpat Singh Bhadauria who tried to rescue her, was also injured in the attack.

He has been admitted to the hospital. Teams of the Chambal Sanctuary and police have launched a search for the girl`s body with the help of local divers and motorboats.

However, the body was not retrieved till late Thursday night. The father-daughter duo had gone to the riverside for goat grazing.

According to police, the incident happened when Shalu went close to the river to give water to the goats. Suddenly a crocodile emerged and dragged the girl into the river.

"We have warned the residents not to venture into the river and adjoining water bodies, desist from grazing cattle close to water sources," a Chambal sanctuary ranger said. 

