SHOCKING! 21 Year old Man Collapses & Dies while performing Garba in Gujarat’s Anand- WATCH

Gujarat: In yet another shocking incident, a 21-year-old youth collapsed while dancing to Garba tunes in Gujarat’s Anand district. The incident, which happened on Sunday, shows people enjoying festivities as they perform Garba. All of a sudden, the man identified as Virendra Singh Ramesh Bhai Rajput, collapses and falls to the ground. People gathered around him, try to wake him up, but he showed no signs of moving.

Anand :



गरबा खेलते खेलते एक शख्स की मौत।



तारापुर में आती शिवशक्ति सोसायटी में गरबा आयोजित किया गया था।



युवक को अस्पताल ले जाया गया लेकिन तब तक देरी हो चुकी थी।



वजह दिल का दौरा पड़ने से मौत बताई जा रही है। pic.twitter.com/GlUA1irveA — Janak Dave (@dave_janak) October 2, 2022

People gathered around him and attempted to wake him up, but he showed no signs of doing so. One of the person who was accompanying him in dance, had recorded the whole incident.

A Twitter user shared the video and wrote, “Anand : A man died while playing Garba. Garba was organized in Aati Shivshakti Society in Tarapur. The youth was taken to the hospital but by then it was too late. The cause of death is said to be due to a heart attack.”

Earlier, a 20-year-old artiste died on stage during a live show in Jammu, while a middle-aged man collapsed to death when exhibiting his dance skills at a birthday party in Bareilly.