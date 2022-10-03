NewsIndia
GUJARAT

SHOCKING! 21 Year old Man Collapses & Dies while performing Garba in Gujarat’s Anand- WATCH

A Twitter user shared the video and wrote, “Anand : A man died while playing Garba. Garba was organized in Aati Shivshakti Society in Tarapur. The youth was taken to the hospital but by then it was too late. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 04:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The cause of death is said to be due to a heart attack
  • One of the person who was accompanying him in dance, had recorded the whole incident
  • Earlier, a 20-year-old artiste died on stage during a live show in Jammu

Trending Photos

SHOCKING! 21 Year old Man Collapses & Dies while performing Garba in Gujarat’s Anand- WATCH

Gujarat: In yet another shocking incident, a 21-year-old youth collapsed while dancing to Garba tunes in Gujarat’s Anand district. The incident, which happened on Sunday, shows people enjoying festivities as they perform Garba. All of a sudden, the man identified as Virendra Singh Ramesh Bhai Rajput, collapses and falls to the ground. People gathered around him, try to wake him up, but he showed no signs of moving.

People gathered around him and attempted to wake him up, but he showed no signs of doing so. One of the person who was accompanying him in dance, had recorded the whole incident.

A Twitter user shared the video and wrote, “Anand : A man died while playing Garba. Garba was organized in Aati Shivshakti Society in Tarapur. The youth was taken to the hospital but by then it was too late. The cause of death is said to be due to a heart attack.” 

Earlier, a 20-year-old artiste died on stage during a live show in Jammu, while a middle-aged man collapsed to death when exhibiting his dance skills at a birthday party in Bareilly.

Live Tv

GujaratNavratriNavratri 2022Viral videodeathTrendingAnandGarbaHeart attackViral video

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin's plan to divide Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'entry' into the 5G era of the Internet
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'high commands' will there be in Congress?
DNA Video
DNA: Business of Fake News against India exposed
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: IAS officer's egoistic reply to girl's sanitary pad request
DNA Video
DNA: Whose stomach is getting filled with mid day meal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bajrang Dal's 'special performance' at Garba
DNA Video
DNA: Heart touching analysis on World Heart Day