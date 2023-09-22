Shocking! 3 Women Gangraped In Front Of Family Members In Haryana

CHANDIGARH: Three women were allegedly raped by four unidentified men in front of their family members in Haryana's Panipat, police said on Thursday. The incident took place late Wednesday, police said, adding that the accused were armed with knives and other sharp-edged weapons.

The four men barged into the house where the families lived and used ropes to tie the family members of the three women labourers before raping them. The accused also robbed their cash and jewellery, police said.

In a separate incident, which also took place late Wednesday night about a km from the spot where the gang rape happened, an ailing woman was attacked, leading to her death, while her husband was robbed, police said.

Police suspect the involvement of the same people in the second incident as the assailants forced their way into the couple's house and physically assaulted them. They also robbed the man of some cash and his mobile phone.

Station House Officer of Matlauda police station in Panipat, Vijay, said both the incidents took place in the same village. "A probe is underway... No arrests have been made so far," he said.