Shocking! 35-year-old woman thrashed by in-laws for talking to stranger in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: A 35-year-old woman was allegedly tied to a tree and beaten up by her in-laws for talking to a stranger.

The incident took place under the Bilaspur police circle in Rampur on September 17, but the case was registered on Saturday after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

In the purported video, a woman can be seen dangling from a tree, being brutally assaulted by her in-laws as she cries out in pain and pleads for mercy.

The Rampur police said that based on the complaint received by the man to whom the woman was talking to, an FIR has been registered against four named and 19 unknown persons under IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 355 (use of criminal force), 498-A (husband or relative of husband subjecting her to cruelty), among others.

According to the complainant, he was returning home to Bilaspur when he saw the woman on the way and started a conversation.

A local villager spotted the two and informed the woman's in-laws.

The man managed to flee, but the woman was tied to a tree and thrashed, he said.

Rampur Additional Superintendent of Police, Sansar Singh, said, "The complainant, who originally belongs to Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, visits Rampur as he has some property here. The man was talking to the woman whom he claims to know."

However, the woman's in-laws, who spotted the duo talking to each other, attacked them. They later thrashed the woman, assuming that she was having an affair with the man.

