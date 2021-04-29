Shocking! 70-year-old man carries COVID positive wife’s body on bicycle after villagers refuse to help in UP

Lucknow: In a heart-wrenching incident, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Amberpur village was forced to carry his COVID positive wife’s body on a bicycle after the villagers said that they would not allow her cremation in the local cremation ground.

Two dreadly images of the incident are doing rounds on social media. One of the images shows the old-man carrying his wife’s body on a bicycle, while in another image, the 70-year-old man can be seen sitting next to it after the body falls from the bicycle.

The incident took place in Amberpur village of Jaunpur, which is 275 km from Lucknow.

When no one came to help the old man, who is being identified as Tilakdhari, the local police had to intervene.

The police said the government hospital had sent Tilakdhari’s wife's body back in an ambulance, but the villagers didn’t allow him to cremate his wife in the local cremation ground, citing that this step will ensure that the containment of coronavirus spread. The local police revealed a complete story of social boycott and fear.

Following the villagers’ decision, Tilakdhari decided to consign his wife's body to the nearby Sai river. However, the villagers also refused to help the old man in moving the body., which forced Tilakdhari to carry his wife’s body on his bicycle.

The local police took notice of the incident after Tilakdhari was spotted sitting next to his wife’s body in the middle of the road. Then the local police made sure that remation was conducted with all the precautions and items. Finally, Tilakdhari’s wife was cremated with the help of a local Muslim man.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has logged 3,00,041 cases so far and 11,943 deaths. While the country on Wednesday (April 28) recorded the highest single-day rise of 3,60,960 coronavirus cases this morning, which pushed the total to 1,79,97,267.

Live TV