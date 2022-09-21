SHOCKING! Arpita Mukherjee wanted to become a MOTHER, Partha Chatterjee agreed to her wish and GAVE...

The ED filed a 172-page charge sheet against Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee in the SSC corruption case on Monday. Both have been accused in multiple cases. Several hidden secrets have emerged from that charge sheet. Sometimes complaints are made about Arpita Mukherjee's insurance premium, sometimes about her property, sometimes about her personal wishes. This time ED made explosive and sensational claims! On the charge sheet, the ED mentioned that Arpita Mukherjee wanted to become a mother.

Arpita Mukherjee wanted to be a mother. Partha Chatterjee agreed to her wish! According to sources, the ED claimed in the chargesheet that Arpita wanted to adopt a child. The former education minister also gave no objection to it. Minister Partha Chatterjee gave the required No Objection Certificate (No Objection Letter) to her. This is what the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has claimed in the charge sheet submitted to the court. It is also claimed that the investigating agency recovered the letter in this regard from Arpita's flat. ED presented the charge sheet in court on Monday. A lot of undisclosed information was mentioned in it. One of them is the issue of wanting to adopt a child.

Incidentally, ED raided the South Kolkata flat of his 'Intimate Friend' Arpita while searching Partha Chatterjee's house. Apart from 21 crore, 90 lakh rupees in cash, valuable jewelry and foreign currency were seized there. At that time, many documents were also taken away from Arpita's flat by the ED officials. The ED claimed that among the documents recovered between July 22 and 23 was a letter which mentions Arpita's desire to seek adoption of the child. Minister Partha Chatterjee also gave the required No Objection Certificate (No Objection Letter) to her.

ED claimed that in the letter, Partha also referred to himself as Arpita's 'close family friend'. At the same time, he said that he has no objection if Arpita adopts the child. The chargesheet also mentions what he told the investigators about this certificate. According to sources, Partha said about the certificate that, as a public representative, many people come to him to get certificates in various subjects. However, Partha had also accepted the signature on the bottom of the certificate.