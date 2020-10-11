हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh

Shocking! Congress woman leader beaten by party leaders in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria

In a shocking incident, Congress leaders assaulted a woman party worker at an event in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria on Saturday (October 10). It is learnt that the Congress party workers manhandled Tara when she objected to someone charged with rape being given the party ticket.

“I was thrashed by party workers when I questioned party's decision to give a ticket to a rapist, Mukund Bhaskar for upcoming by-polls. Now, I'm waiting for Priyanka Gandhi ji to take action,” Tara told ANI.

It is learnt that Congress National Secretary Sachin Nayak was meeting with Congress workers, when Tara Yadav reached the meeting venue and protested against Congress' decision to give ticket to Mukund Bhaskar Mani.

Several BJP leaders have condemned the manhandling of Tara Yadav and have said that the incident has exposed that their no respect for women in Congress party.

"Congress leaders of Deoria assault a woman karyakarta when she objects to someone charged with rape being given the party ticket. NCW India should take cognisance & perpetrators should be brought to book," tweeted Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

"A woman - attacked and mobbed by Congress leaders, in public, on stage. Where is the ‘Outrage’, ‘Award Wapasi’,‘Death of Democracy’ and ‘Pseudo Feminist’ gang now?," asked BJP leader and Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

Meanwhile, National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma on Sunday said that she will take cognizance of the matter." How all these sick minded people come in politics...??" she tweeted.

Uttar Pradesh
