हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral

Shocking! Hindi and Urdu teachers share same blackboard, teach simultaneously - Watch viral video

A video from a Bihar school has caught the attention of the internet which featured two teachers teaching different subjects to students at the same time.

Shocking! Hindi and Urdu teachers share same blackboard, teach simultaneously - Watch viral video
Pic Credit: ANI

New Delhi: In a viral video, two teachers, in a Bihar school, were seen teaching young students simultaenously in the same class room and blackboard but the bizarre part is that they were teaching the same class of students different subjects. 

While one of the teachers was teaching Hindi, the other educator was teaching students Urdu in one classromm of a school in Katihar. 

The reason behind this strange way of teaching? The Hindi teacher Kumari Priyanka explained the situation briefly, she told ANI, "Urdu Primary School was shifted to our school by Education Dept in 2017. Teachers teach both Hindi &Urdu in one classroom."

 

She further said, "Hindi is taught on one half of the same blackboard and Urdu is taught on the other side simultaneously by another teacher. Our school does not have enough classrooms and this is the reason we teach students in a single room."

ALSO READ: PM Narendra Modi signs sketch of him and Lord Buddha made by boy in Nepal - Watch viral video

Later, when the District Education Officer Kameshwar Gupta was asked about this strange situation, he responded as quoted by ANI, "If the enrollment of students in the Adarsh Middle School is less, then one room will be given to Urdu Primary School. It is not good if children of different classes are being taught on the same blackboard in the same room."

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ViralViral videoUrduHindiclassroomTeacherschool
Next
Story

Delhi gets relief from heatwave; Kerala's pre-monsoon showers continue, see IMD prediction

Must Watch

PT3M51S

Russia Ukraine War: Putin gets angry and threatens Finland and Sweden over NATO bid