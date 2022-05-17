New Delhi: In a viral video, two teachers, in a Bihar school, were seen teaching young students simultaenously in the same class room and blackboard but the bizarre part is that they were teaching the same class of students different subjects.

While one of the teachers was teaching Hindi, the other educator was teaching students Urdu in one classromm of a school in Katihar.

The reason behind this strange way of teaching? The Hindi teacher Kumari Priyanka explained the situation briefly, she told ANI, "Urdu Primary School was shifted to our school by Education Dept in 2017. Teachers teach both Hindi &Urdu in one classroom."

She further said, "Hindi is taught on one half of the same blackboard and Urdu is taught on the other side simultaneously by another teacher. Our school does not have enough classrooms and this is the reason we teach students in a single room."

Later, when the District Education Officer Kameshwar Gupta was asked about this strange situation, he responded as quoted by ANI, "If the enrollment of students in the Adarsh Middle School is less, then one room will be given to Urdu Primary School. It is not good if children of different classes are being taught on the same blackboard in the same room."

