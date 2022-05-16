Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (May 16) signed a sketch of him and Lord Buddha drawn by a young boy in Nepal's Lumbini after he received a warm welcome from the Indian community in the neighbouring country. The video of the Prime Minister signing the sketch in which he is seen standing with joined hands in front of the Lord Buddha is going viral all over the social media and one can clearly hear the sounds of people chanting 'Vande Mataram' slogans in the background. The video was shared by the news agency ANI.

PM’s visit to Nepal comes on the occasion of Vaishakha Buddha Purnima, informed the Ministry of Culture. PM Modi arrived in Nepal's Lumbini earlier today and offered prayers at Mahamayadevi Temple with his Nepalese counterpart Deuba.

#WATCH | PM Modi autographs a sketch depicting him and Lord Buddha, as he receives a warm welcome by the Indian community in Lumbini, Nepal pic.twitter.com/UgDYGjjU1O — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held bilateral diplomatic talks with his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba. A total of six MoUs/Agreements were signed and exchanged during PM Narendra Modi's visit to Lumbini. The talks came after PM Modi laid the foundation for the construction of a unique centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage within the Lumbini Monastic Zone.

Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @SherBDeuba take part in the Shilanyas programme for the India International Centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage in the Lumbini Monastic Zone. This Centre will deepen the cultural and people-to-people linkages between India and Nepal. pic.twitter.com/n5TLc1iDUM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 16, 2022

The Buddhist Centre will be the first "Net Zero Emission" building in Nepal. The Prime Minister`s visit and the building of an Indian Centre within the Lumbini Monastic complex are believed to further strengthen the bonds through a shared Buddhist heritage and legacy.

