SHOCKING: Imran Khan APOLOGIZES to his party MP's wife over 'OBJECTIONABLE VIDEO', big turmoil in Pakistan

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has condemned the attack on the privacy of the wife of a Senator (MP) of his party and asked the Chief Justice to take cognizance of it. He has apologized to the wife of the MP on behalf of the whole of Pakistan. Actually, Imran Khan's statement came after Senator Azam Swati's press conference, in which he told what happened to him and his family.

Allegations of 'Objectionable Video'

Azam Swati cried while narrating her ordeal at the press conference. He said that an "objectionable video" of him and his wife was sent to his wife from an unknown number. At the same time, he also said that "I cannot tell what is there in the video because the daughters of my country are listening to it." He also said that "after this episode, his wife and granddaughters have left the country."

Shocking details of what happened last night to Azam Swati and his family being stated by @AzamKhanSwatiPk himself 1/2 pic.twitter.com/gdLpAW30qe November 5, 2022

Imran's Strong Reaction

Imran Khan said on Twitter that Pakistan is built on human dignity, respect for family and Islamic moral values ​​that do not cross the "sheets and walls". But what has happened to Azam Swati at the hands of the government is a violation of all these values. He said, "His clothes were stripped in custody and he was tortured. Now his wife's privacy has been breached through this video." Imran Khan has termed this video as shocking, disgusting and highly condemnable. He said that no human should go through such a phase. He demanded the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take cognizance of this privacy violation and issue a notice. He said, "I would like to apologize on behalf of Pakistan to Mrs. Swati, a very religious woman who stays away from public life. I apologize to her on behalf of Pakistan."

I want to apologise on behalf of Pakistan to Mrs Swati, a very private, non public, tahajut guzaar lady for the pain, anguish and sense of humiliation she is having to suffer. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 5, 2022

Toutured in Custody

Earlier, Swati, MP from Imran's party Tehreek-e-Insaf, had alleged that he was "tortured in custody" by the army and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials. Swati demanded an inquiry into the matter by the Army Chief and the Chief Justice so that this does not happen to other people in future.

Allegations Against Swati

Swati was arrested for alleged anti-military tweets. However, he was later released on bail. In a press conference, Swati had held two senior army officers responsible for the incident. He had also said that an FIA official would be involved in this.

Attack on Imran

Earlier, Imran addressed his countrymen on Friday. After firing at Thursday's rally, Imran addressed the countrymen from the hospital itself. In this, he said that four people had conspired to kill him. Imran Khan, who appeared in front of the camera for the first time after firing, said that he had received four bullets in the attack. Imran Khan claimed that the people of the country want to see him in power, but some people do not like it. That's why an attempt was made to kill him. He said, "Allah has given me new life. I will fight again."

It is to be noted, Imran was shot by two gunmen in Wazirabad, Punjab. One person died in this firing. Imran Khan is out of danger and he can start the long march again.