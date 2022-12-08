Shocking! Man dies after alleged thrashing by metro security guards in Delhi

New Delhi: A 26-year-old man was allegedly beaten within an inch of his life and was left to die on road by some security guards at a metro construction site in northwest Delhi, police said on Thursday. The man, identified as Suraj, a drug addict, succumbed to his wounds Thursday evening, they said. According to police, the guards, deployed at a metro construction site on GT Karnal road, attacked Suraj on suspicion of being a thief. The matter came to light on Wednesday around 6 pm when police received information from Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital regarding a patient declared brought dead by a doctor.

In his medical report, the doctor mentioned that the patient had multiple bruises and abrasions on his body and a sustained hematoma over the temporal region, a senior police officer said. "During local enquiry, it was revealed that the man was a drug addict and on December 5 at around 11 pm, he had gone towards the site near Bada Bagh on GTK Road where metro work was going on," he said.

There he was beaten by metro security guards, who thought he mistook him for a thief, he said. The next morning Suraj was found lying near GTK road in a conscious state. He was brought to his home by a friend of his. But on Thursday evening, he succumbed to his injuries, the officer added. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said a case under section 304 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 (Common Intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Adarsh Nagar Police Station. Police have apprehended one of the guards, Dayanand, 29, who lives in Sonia Vihar. Further investigation is in progress, she said.