SHOCKING: Man kidnapped, stripped naked, thrashed by teens in outskirts of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A man abducted by a group of youngsters was stripped naked and brutally thrashed in the Langar House area, the police said on Wednesday. The incident was reported on Tuesday. Officials said that the victim identified as Irfan was abducted by a group of four people from the Langar House area. He was taken to an under-construction building in the Rajendranagar area, where the accused allegedly stripped him naked and thrashed him. A video of the same also went viral on social media. The Rajendranagar Police have registered a case on the complaint of the victim and are further investigating the matter.

According to the police, four people kidnapped a young man named Irfan and thrashed him over a dispute. They also posted a video of the same on social media. "The reason for the attack is the previous rivalry between them. We have registered a case in this connection under 394 and other sections of IPC for kidnapping and publishing the videos on social media," Ranjendranagar Police Inspector B Nagendra Babu told ANI. Adding further he said that a hunt to nab the accused was on.

