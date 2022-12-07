CBI filed 56 cases against MLAs, MPs across states from 2017-2022 - Details here

New Delhi: The CBI has filed 56 cases against MPs and MLAs in the last five years, with 22 cases receiving a charge sheet, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions provided state-by-state data on cases filed against legislators, revealing that 10 cases were filed in Andhra Pradesh between 2017 and 2022, the highest number during the period. It was followed by six cases in Uttar Pradesh and Kerala, five in West Bengal and Arunachal Pradesh, four in Tamil Nadu, three in Manipur, Delhi, and Bihar, two in Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka, and one in Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Lakshadweep.

During the previous five years, the premier agency's conviction rate ranged from 66.90% in 2017 to 67.56% in 2021. According to the data, the agency had a conviction rate of 69.83 percent in 2020, the highest in the previous five years.

56 cases were registered by CBI against MLAs and MPs from 2017 to 2022 (up to 31.10.2022) out of which chargesheet were filed in 22 cases: Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) in Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/fRnKrfnR4l — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2022

At the same time, the Hyderabad police have served a showcase notice on suspended BJP MLA T. Raja Singh for making derogatory comments on Facebook, thereby allegedly violating conditions laid down by the Telangana High Court last month. The police have asked the controversial legislator to respond as to why action cannot be initiated against him for violating the conditions imposed by the High Court.The Inspector of Mangalhat Police station has directed the MLA to reply within two days. It has been mentioned in the notice that Preventive Detention (PD) Act was invoked against Raja Singh for habitually delivering provocative and inflammatory speeches.

Also Read: Delhi MCD Election 2022: Final list of BJP and CONGRESS winning candidates and wards

While setting aside the police order invoking PD Act, the High Court imposed certain conditions. The High Court had imposed the condition that the MLA shall not make any provocative speeches against any religion or post any derogatory or offensive posts on any social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, and YouTube. The police, however, said Raja Singh on December 6 made an objectionable post on Facebook targeting a particular community which is a violation of the condition imposed by the High Court.

However, Raja Singh`s lawyer Karuna Sagar denied that the MLA violated any condition. He said a reply to the show cause notice will be submitted soon. The lawyer termed the notice an abuse of power by the police. Raja Singh was sent to jail on August 25 after the Hyderabad police commissioner invoked PD Act.

Also Read: MCD Elections Results 2020: ‘World's biggest, most negative party defeated,’ says Dy CM Manish Sisodia

The police took the action after continuing protests for his re-arrest for allegedly making derogatory comments about Prophet Mohammad. According to police, Raja Singh, a rowdy sheeter of Mangalhat Police Station, has been habitually delivering provocative and inflammatory speeches and driving a wedge between communities leading to public disorder. A total of 101 criminal cases have been registered against him since 2004. He was involved in 18 communal offences in the limits of different police stations in Hyderabad.

(With agencies inputs)