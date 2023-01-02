topStoriesenglish
ACCIDENT AT UP HIGHWAY

SHOCKING! Man killed in accident at UP highway, body torn into pieces as hundreds of vehicles run over it during night

According to reports, a person died after being hit by an unknown vehicle near Keetham in Runkata.

Last Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 09:39 PM IST

In a horrific incident, a dead body was torn into pieces by speeding vehicles stomping over it continuously on the first day of the New Year. The tragic incident happened near Keetham on the highway in the Sikandra police station area in Agra. According to reports, a person died after being hit by an unknown vehicle near Keetham in Runkata.

After the accident, his dead body was lying on the road, where the speeding vehicles running on the highway kept trampling the dead body throughout the night. It is believed that due to dense fog, the vehicle drivers did not see the dead body lying on the highway coming from Mathura to Agra.

Due to the constant trampling, the deceased body got torn off into pieces and scattered on the road. Some people working at the dhabas in the area were leaving around 7 am on Monday morning when they saw the body scattered in pieces on the highway and informed the police.

According to reports, the clothes of the person got stalled out on the road. Seeing the pieces of the dead body, it is believed that the deceased was a man. Station Officer Anand Kumar Shahi said that the deceased has been identified as a resident of Morena area of ​​Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh and his relatives have been informed of the incident.

