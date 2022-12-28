SHOCKING: Noida woman mercilessly drags domestic help by her hair, CCTV footage goes viral, see video

New Delhi: Noida police have booked a woman, Shefali Koul, for allegedly holding her domestic help hostage and assaulting her in the upscale Cleo County society in Sector 120. An FIR has been registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the househelp's father, who alleged that his daughter was held captive for nearly two months and was subjected to physical and verbal abuse by Koul. Koul, who is an advocate, has been charged with illegal confinement beyond 10 days, causing hurt voluntarily, and insult under the Indian Penal Code.

Held domestic help captive for 2 months

According to the maid's father, his daughter had a six-month work contract with Koul that ended on October 31. However, Koul allegedly refused to let the maid leave and held her captive in her apartment, where she allegedly assaulted and abused her. On Tuesday, the maid was trying to escape from Koul's fourth-floor apartment using a rope when someone informed the police. She was subsequently rescued and brought to the local police station.

"After the contract ended, my daughter wanted to leave her place but she did not let her go. She held my daughter hostage at her home where she assaulted her and hurled abuses at her," the complainant alleged.

Shocking video of assault emerges

The incident came to light after a video of Koul dragging the maid out of an elevator by her hair went viral on social media. The video is stated to be from a fortnight ago. Koul has claimed that the maid stole things from her house and even added sleeping pills to her meals. She has also claimed to have CCTV footage and other evidence to back her claims. Police are currently collecting evidence and further legal action will be taken accordingly.

