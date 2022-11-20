Shocking: Pregnant dog tortured and killed by students in Delhi

New Delhi: Officials said that around 25 students and staff members from Don Bosco Technical Institute in South East Delhi allegedly ganged up on a pregnant street dog and bludgeoned her to death after torturing her. The New Friends Colony Police Department filed a FIR after a video of a gruesome killing in a park surfaced on social media. According to the complaint, two institute brothers were also allegedly present on the orders of senior staff. The disturbing video shows an all-male gang of students cornering the terrified dog inside a tin shed on the institute's campus, which is entered by a student holding a rod, and the remaining students cheering him on from outside, according to them.

The 15-minute-long video depicting the animal's torture and killing went viral on Saturday, with activists and dog lovers demanding strict action against the accused, who are believed to be students at the institute in Okhla. Later, one of the audience members was seen dragging the dog through what appeared to be the college compound. The heinous act came just days after another video from Ghaziabad showed three people hanging a dog in a grotesque manner. Following a complaint, the accused in this incident were booked into a case by the police.

"It is horrific to see such brutality by young students who can be seen laughing as they beat an expectant mother to death," said Ambika Shukla, Trustee, PFA. Scientific studies have shown that cruelty against animals is dangerous because it escalates to violence against women and children, she said. "With time, the high of abusing a defenceless animal dissipates and to impose their power, such abusers, then prey on women and children," she said.

Disclaimer: The content in this Tweet is sensitive may containe disturbing visuals

Group of 20 students of Don Bosco technical institute Zakir nagar killed a pregnant dog ,no action taken till now @DCPSEastDelhi @CPDelhi pic.twitter.com/JM1ten2Oyz November 19, 2022

Shukla said there are ample studies which show an overlap between animal abuse and domestic violence and child abuse. "Animal abusers of today are the serial killers of tomorrow. That is why it is so important for society to take serious note of every instance of animal abuse. "These boys must be rusticated from college and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The institution must be severely penalised as not only its students but also its staff are involved," she said.

