Viral: Man barks at govt officer after his surname printed as ‘Kutta’ instead of 'Dutta' in ration card

A man in West Bengal's Bankura district behaved like a dog by barking at a local block development officer (BDO) after his surname on the ration card was misspelt as ‘Kutta’ (dog) instead of ‘Dutta’.The widely shared 45-second video shows the man vigorously barking like a dog as he hands his documents to the government officials, who can be seen sitting inside a car. The man, dressed in a full sleeve shirt and pants, is not heard uttering a single word throughout the video. He stands beside the car window and is seen showing the BDO the documents after which the officer hands those to another person for him to take a glance at as well. This was reported by HT in their article.

In a snapshot of the ration card obtained by HT, the man's name is written as 'Srikanti Kumar Kutta' rather than the surname 'Dutta.' According to reports, the man attempted to change his surname several times with the assistance of the Bankura administration but was unsuccessful each time. Srikanti told ANI that he had applied for his surname to be corrected on his ration card three times.

“On third time my name was written as Srikanti Kutta instead of Srikanti Dutta. I was mentally disturbed by this,” he was quoted as saying.

Bankura, WB | Man barks in front of govt official as a protest after his name was wrongly mentioned in Ration card



(Pic 1, 2, 3, 4: screenshots of viral video) pic.twitter.com/NHMMjdlVRJ — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2022

He further stated that on Friday, he had gone to apply for a correction again and “on seeing joint BDO there, I started acting like a dog in front of him”. “How many times will common people like us leave work & go to apply for correction?” Srikanta asked.