SHOCKING! Two Physical training instructor teachers climb water tank in Mohali, threatens to commit suicide- WATCH

Mohali: In Punjab’s Mohali, two female unemployed teachers climbed a water tank to protest against the state government’s demand for a year-long job of Physical Training Instructor (PTI) in government schools. Sippy Sharma, a physical training instructor says that we were guaranteed jobs by the previous Punjab government but never got them. At that time the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had assured us of jobs but even after seven months of AAP government, we are still being given false assurances.

Demanding jobs as physical training instructors in government schools for a year now, two teachers again climb a water tank protesting against Punjab government. The teachers climbed atop water tank near Singh Shaheedan Gurdwara in Mohali's Sohana at midnight on Wednesday.

Physical training instructor teacher Sippy Sharma says, "We were guaranteed jobs by previous Punjab govt, but never got one. At that time, AAP assured us of jobs, but even after 7months of AAP govt,still false assurance being given to us."



(Source:Selfmade video by Sippy Sharma) pic.twitter.com/oM7aTJLdII — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022

Two women teachers, namely Sippy Sharma and Veerpal Kaur, climbed atop the water tank and threatened of self-immolation. Their supporters were protesting at ground along the airport road.

Physical training instructor teacher Sippy Sharma said, "We were guaranteed jobs by previous Punjab govt, but never got one. At that time, AAP assured us of jobs, but even after 7months of AAP govt,still false assurance being given to us."