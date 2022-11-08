'Shoot me and end the story': Furious Sadhu Yadav tells Tejashwi; slams RJD over 'Kans Mama' remark

Patna: Sadhu Yadav, a former MP and brother-in-law of Lalu Prasad Yadav, launched a scathing attack on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) after his wife Indira Yadav suffered a defeat in the recent Gopalganj by-election. On Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya calling him 'Kansa Mama', Sadhu said that these people are "immersed in ego" and alleged that he is being harassed again and again. "It is better if they shoot me and end the story," he said. After facing defeat in the bypoll to the Gopalganj Assembly seat with a narrow margin, Rohini had blamed her maternal uncle Sadhu Yadav and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for the loss. She had accused them of playing the role of `vote katwa (divider of votes)'.

Sadhu, however, accused the party of buying Dalit votes and putting all their might to win the Gopalganj by-election. He also claimed that the RJD will be wiped out in the 2025 Bihar Assembly polls.

Also Read: Bypoll Results 2022: BJP wins seats in Bihar, UP, Maharashtra, Odisha

"100 MLAs and 22 ministers were seated there. Three ministers were sitting at the door. The administrative staff was used. Our voters were bought for Rs 3,000 per vote," Sadhu Yadav claimed.

इस बार तो कंस मामा श्री कृष्ण के प्रकोप से बच गए

अगली बार मिट्टी में मिलना तय है गोपालगंज की जनता का यही संदेश है November 6, 2022

On being called an agent of the BJP, the former MP said that Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav is an agent of the saffron party and not him.

He further claimed that he will leave politics if RJD wins even a single seat in the 2025 polls.

"Nitish Kumar's entry into the Grand Alliance did not make any difference. The RJD calls itself a party of everyone but not a single Brahmin, Bhumihar, Rajput or BJP voter voted for it," he said.

BJP's Kusum Devi won the Gopalganj assembly constituency of Bihar by a margin of 1,794 votes.