Bypoll Results 2022 LIVE: Fate of 7 seats in 6 states to be decided today, check latest updates

Bypoll Result 2022: The counting of votes for bypolls held for 7 seats in 6 states will be done today, November 6. The polling was held on November 3 in Mokama and Gopalganj assembly constituencies of Bihar, Andheri (East) of Maharashtra, Adampur of Haryana, Munugode of Telangana, Gola Gokarannath of Uttar Pradesh, and Dhamnagar of Odisha.

Parties contesting Bypolls 2022

Bharatiya Janata Party and regional parties such as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Samajwadi Party (SP), and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) are contesting the bypolls.

Voter turnout in Bypolls 2022

According to the Election Commission's data, a voter turnout of 75.25 per cent was recorded in Adampur, while turnout for the other 6 seats was 31.74 per cent (Andheri East), 66.33 per cent (Dhamnagar), 55.68 per cent (Gola Gorakhnath), 48.35 per cent (Gopalganj), 52.47 per cent (Mokama), and 77.55 per cent (Munugode).

This was the first election after the revolt in the Shiv Sena by Eknath Shinde and 39 other legislators which led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.