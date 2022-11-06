topStoriesenglish
Bypoll Results 2022 LIVE: Fate of 7 seats in 6 states to be decided today, check latest updates

Bypolls were held for 7 seats in 6 states and the maximum voter turnout was recorded at Munugode constituency of Telangana with 77.55%.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 09:11 AM IST

LIVE Blog

Bypoll Result 2022: The counting of votes for bypolls held for 7 seats in 6 states will be done today, November 6. The polling was held on November 3 in Mokama and Gopalganj assembly constituencies of Bihar, Andheri (East) of Maharashtra, Adampur of Haryana, Munugode of Telangana, Gola Gokarannath of Uttar Pradesh, and Dhamnagar of Odisha.

Parties contesting Bypolls 2022

Bharatiya Janata Party and regional parties such as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Samajwadi Party (SP), and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) are contesting the bypolls.

Voter turnout in Bypolls 2022

According to the Election Commission's data, a voter turnout of 75.25 per cent was recorded in Adampur, while turnout for the other 6 seats was 31.74 per cent (Andheri East), 66.33 per cent (Dhamnagar), 55.68 per cent (Gola Gorakhnath), 48.35 per cent (Gopalganj), 52.47 per cent (Mokama), and 77.55 per cent (Munugode).

This was the first election after the revolt in the Shiv Sena by Eknath Shinde and 39 other legislators which led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

06 November 2022
09:06 AM

Bihar bypoll 2022 Results

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is leading in both the constituencies - Gopalganj and Mokama - in Bihar while BJP trailing in both.

 

08:58 AM

Bypolls in Telangana 

TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy said he is "100% confident of winning" the bypolls. In Telangana the Bypolls are being contested for the Munugode assembly constituency.

08:57 AM

Bypolls 2022: Counting of votes begins

08:40 AM

Bypolls in Bihar

In Bihar, the bypolls were conducted on two seats - Mokama and Gopalganj assembly constituencies. In Gopalganj constituency, BJP, BSP, RJD and AIMIM are contesting the bypolls along with 5 other candidates while in Mokama only RJD and BJP are only big parties contesting the bypolls.

08:35 AM

Bypolls 2022: Contestants in Andheri (East), Maharashtra

In Andheri East, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena faction projected Rutuja Latke, the wife of incumbent Sena MLA Ramesh Latke whose death in May necessitated the poll as there candidate. Apart from Latke, there are 6 more candidates in the fray.

08:33 AM

Bypolls 2022: Voter turnout

According to EC`s approximate trends, 48.35 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the Gopalganj constituency while 52.47 per cent was recorded in Mokama in Bihar. With 77.55 per cent voting, Telangana`s Munugode recorded the highest voter turnout. Further, the Adampur constituency in Haryana witnessed a 75.25 per cent voter turnout.

08:29 AM

Bypoll Results 2022

Counting of votes for bypolls to the 7 assembly constituencies viz Mokama, Gopalganj, Andheri (East), Adampur, Munugode, Gola Gokarannath and Dhamnagar began at 8 AM today. The polling for the Bypolls 2022 was held on November 3, 2022.

