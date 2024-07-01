Advertisement
SHOOTING INCIDENT

Shooting At Samajwadi Party Leader’s Residence; Six Injured

The shooting incident occurred on Sunday in the Dashashavmedh area in Uttar Pradesh, where attackers allegedly targeted the SP leader's family with the intent to murder.

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: Jul 01, 2024, 04:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Shooting At Samajwadi Party Leader’s Residence; Six Injured Representative image

Six individuals were injured in a shooting incident at the home of Samajwadi Party leader and former corporator Vijay Yadav in Uttar Pradesh, according to police reports on Monday. A six-year-old child was also included among the injured. 

The incident occurred on Sunday in the Dashashavmedh area, where attackers allegedly targeted the SP leader's family with the intent to murder, as claimed in Yadav's complaint. The police have filed an FIR against the accused individuals, named as Ankit Yadav, Shobhit Verma, Govind Yadav, Sahil Yadav, and several unidentified persons.
The victims, identified as six-year-old Nirbhay Yadav, Kiran Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Dinesh Yadav, and Shubham alias Golu, are currently hospitalized and in stable condition.
Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal has suspended Rakesh Pal, the in-charge sub-inspector (SI) of the Dashashavmedh police station after the incident. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pramod Kumar stated that efforts are underway to apprehend the accused. The authorities plan to pursue charges under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act and the National Security Act against those responsible.

