हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kolkata

Shootout in Kolkata’s Bansdroni area, two people injured

The incident took place in Kolkata’s Bansdroni area at around 10:45 am today.

Shootout in Kolkata’s Bansdroni area, two people injured
Representational Image

New Delhi: Two people were injured in a shootout in Kolkata’s Bansdroni area on Tuesday (April 19, 2022). The incident took place around 10:45 am today.

According to the officials, the two people who were injured are being identified as Moloy Dutta and Bachhu Singh. 

Dutta suffered bullet injuries on his chest in the incident which took place in broad daylight. Senior police officials, including Deputy Commissioner, are present at the spot.

More details are awaited. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
KolkataKolkata shootoutshootoutKolkata police
Next
Story

Centre notifies Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, unifies 3 civic bodies

Must Watch

PT3M3S

War Superfast: 55th day of Russia-Ukraine war, Watch big news