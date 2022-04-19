Shootout in Kolkata’s Bansdroni area, two people injured

New Delhi: Two people were injured in a shootout in Kolkata’s Bansdroni area on Tuesday (April 19, 2022). The incident took place around 10:45 am today.

According to the officials, the two people who were injured are being identified as Moloy Dutta and Bachhu Singh.

Dutta suffered bullet injuries on his chest in the incident which took place in broad daylight. Senior police officials, including Deputy Commissioner, are present at the spot.

More details are awaited.

Live TV