Shopian Boy Parvez Lone tops NEET-UG 2022 in UT of Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Haziq Parveez Lone, son of a fruit merchant in J&K`s Shopian district, has topped in the Union Territory getting 10th rank in the All-India level NEET-UG 2022 test.

Haziq Parveez Lone belongs to Tenz village of Shopian district. His father, Parveez Lone, is a fruit merchant and his mother is a housewife. Haziq secured 710 marks out of 720 in NEET-UG 2022, results of which were declared late last Wednesday.

He topped this year`s NEET test in J&K and got 10th rank in the All-India level NEET-UG 2022 test. Haziq passed his Class 10 and 12 exams from the government higher secondary school in Turkwamgam village of Shopian district.

He did his NEET-UG coaching at Aakash Institute in Srinagar city. He told the reporters that he owes his success to Allah, the support of his parents, and the coaching guidance by his teacher, Rohin Jain at the coaching institute.



‘Dedication, hard work, and parent`s blessings and support are necessary for achieving one`s ambition in life', Haziq said. Interestingly, Haziq belongs to a district that was infamous a few years ago for its youth joining militant ranks.



Today, youth from Shopian and all other so-called hotbeds of militancy in south Kashmir are chasing careers in different competitive fields in the country. Many like Haziq have already proved that they are second to none in their dedication, talent, and hard work.