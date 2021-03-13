Seven terrorist associates held in Jammu and Kashmir, arms and ammunition recovered

The Jammu-Kashmir Police claimed to have arrested seven terrorist associates from multiple areas of the Shopian district of South Kashmir.

The police in a statement said “Shopian police during naka checking arrested seven OGWs. During the search, two Hand grenades, three AK type magazines, 105 live rounds of AK were recovered from their possession.”

All seven revealed that they were OGWs of HM Outfit. In this regard Case FIR No 40/2021 U/S 7/25 Indian Arms Act, 13, 18, 20, 23, 38 ULA(P) Act Stands registered in PS Shopian. An investigation set into motion. The details of the suspects who were apprehended are as under:

1: Samiullah Farooq Chopan S/O Farooq Ahmad Chopan Resident of Meemender,

2: Hilal Ahmad Wani S/O Mohd Amin Wani resident of Dachipora,

3: Rameez Wani S/O Muzaffar Ahmad Wani resident of Dachipora

4: Rouf Ahmad Wani S/O Ab. Rashid Wani resident of Dachipora

5: Zahid Hussein Wani S/O Bashir Ahmad Wani resident of Dachipora

6: Faizan Ahmad Khan S/O Mohd Yousuf Khan resident of Vehil and

7: Shahid Ahmad Rather S/O Mohd Iqbal Rather resident of Vehil.

A top police official said, “On the intervening night of 5 and 6 March Shopian police arrested seven persons from different villages of Shopian district.”

Police claim it as a big success and believe that a big network of terrorists in the area is broken.

Live TV