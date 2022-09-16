'Should not doubt all madrassas but...': Muqhtar Abbas Naqvi

Lucknow: Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday said all such institutions should not be treated with suspicion but also asked why a fuss was being raised over the survey of private madrassas in Uttar Pradesh. The Yogi Adityanath led-Uttar Pradesh government will conduct a survey of unrecognised madrassas in the state to gather information about the number of teachers, curriculum and basic facilities available there. The survey work will be finished by October 15 and the report will be submitted to the government by October 25.

The former Union minister said communal politics was being done on the survey. "We should not raise doubts on all madrassas, but the row over the survey itself raises the question, why to create a hubbub when there is nothing to hide," he asked.

Addressing party workers on the final day of a three-day training programme of the UP BJP Minority Morcha at the Visvesvaraya Hall in Lucknow, Naqvi said the heinous history of brutality against humanity can never be a part of the DNA of any Indian community.

But when people try to identify with the cruelty of foreign invaders, they help "nefarious elements" in their design to harm communal harmony in the country, he said. Naqvi said some people were trying to defame India through fake and prejudiced propaganda of 'Islamophobia'. "We have to remain cautious of the caucus of conspiracies which wants to malign India's inclusivity and glorious cultural heritage," he said.

The BJP has demolished the "deceit of appeasement politics" with the "determination to development with dignity", Naqvi said, adding that it reflected the "Modi-Yogi factor".The "Modi-Yogi factor" has become a "guarantee of inclusive empowerment" by eradicating the "termite of corruption, communalism and casteism", he added.

(With PTI inputs)