Should SGPC interfere in politics?

New Delhi: Should religious bodies interfere in politics? The question is being widely debated yet many religious bodies like Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) continue to interfere in political matters presumably to benefit its parent body Shiromani Akali Dal -Badal SAD(B). Though faith and politics should be kept apart yet the SGPC’s leadership is actively pursuing the political interests of SAD(B), the recent public announcement came in form of SGPC’s implacable support to SAD(B) in its movement to free Sikh prisoners whom both the SAD(B) as well as SGPC call ‘political prisoners.

Also Read: Punjab Police arrests 2 for illegal weapon smuggling, recovers 52 pistols

Strangely, the SAD(B) strongly opposes the intervention of the government (formed by a political party) in the affairs of SGPC but the yardstick differs when it comes to taking SGPC’s support or when in power.

The Sikh religious body whose main function is to propagate Sikhism, the teachings of the Sikh Guru, manages Sikh religious bodies and guides people on matters of religion but in the recent past, the SGPC held a meeting at its head office Teja Singh Samundari Hall and not only extended its support to SAD's(B) political agitation for the release of Sikh prisoners but also announced its long drawn agitation plan beginning from September 12 opine experts on Sikh affairs.

Also Read: After Delhi, CBI-ED probe sought into 'Rs 500 crore scam' in Punjab's excise policy

Similar to the techniques and gimmicks of agitation adopted by a political party, the SGPC members decided to stage protests wearing black robes and tying chains to themselves in front of the offices of deputy commissioners in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh demanding the release of Sikh ‘political’ prisoners.

The SGPC members also announced the launch of a signature campaign in support of Sikh prisoners, gave a memorandum to the Governor, held meetings with retired Sikh judges, senior lawyers, and scholars of Panth to take their opinion on the release of Sikh prisoners etc.

some experts are of the view that most of the Sikh political prisoners were arrested while acting for Sikh causes so it's the duty of the religious bodies, especially like SGPC which is considered the premier body of the Sikhs to take up the issue of Sikh political prisoners but the large question yet to remains unanswered that why SGPC failed to raised the issue loudly when SAD-B was in power.

It is a known fact that the majority of SGPC members, as well as its president, owe allegiance to SAD(B) and it becomes their ‘duty’ to pursue the cause of the party especially when it is out of power and struggling to make a comeback. Political pundits here are of the view that SGPC or any other religious institution should confine themselves to the job of propagation of religion and let the political parties handle the political issues.