New Delhi: After Delhi, a probe has been sought into the "Rs 500 crore scam" in the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government's excise policy. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday (August 31, 2022) submitted a memorandum to Punjab Governor seeking a probe by the CBI and ED into the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's "tailor-made" excise policy.

"Like in Delhi, a similar scam has taken place in Punjab. It is a scam of Rs 500 crore," the SAD chief alleged after submitting the memorandum to Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

"We have requested the governor to order probes by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate into the excise policy scam in Punjab," Badal said.

He claimed that the AAP government in Punjab followed the "Delhi Model" while framing the state's excise policy.

"Submitted a memorandum to Pb Governor and urged him to order CBI and ED probes in the Rs 500 crore scam committed by the AAP govt in Punjab through its "tailor-made" excise policy framed in line with Delhi Policy, which has already been found illegal & case has been registered by CBI," Badal said in a tweet.

Badal also said that some senior Punjab officials held a meeting with Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia for framing the policy.

Earlier in July, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. Following this, the AAP-led Delhi government withdrew the new liquor policy.

Subsequently, the CBI also raided 31 locations, including Manish Sisodia's residence, over alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

