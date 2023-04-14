'Showed Signs Of Life, But...': FIR On Encounter Of Atiq Ahmed's Son Asad

The First Information Report (FIR) filed by the Uttar Pradesh Police in the encounter of Asad Ahmed, son of dreaded criminal Atiq Ahmed, has revealed crucial details about the dramatic chase that led to a shootout. The FIR underlines that the Special Task Force (STF) team tried to catch Asad and Ghulam alive but the duo did not surrender and resorted to indiscriminate firing. The FIR claims that the police warned the duo who were fleeing on a bike. According to the FIR, as soon as one of the vehicles took over their bike, the duo tried to take a turn on a dirt road to escape and the bike fell near a babool tree.

The FIR claimed that Asad and Ghulam hurled abuses at the police and fired with the intent to kill. The duo was injured in the retaliatory firing by the police and showed signs of life. "They still showed signs of life, so we immediately sent them to a hospital in two separate ambulances, but later found out that they had died," the FIR said.

The police claimed in the FIR that it had recovered pistols, bullet shells, live bullets, motorcycles, and other evidence from the shootout spot. The police said that they got a tip about Asad from informers of Atiq Ahmed's gang. The police spotted Asad and Ghulam riding an unnumbered Bajaja Discovery motorcycle at Chirgaon town in Jhansi and this led to a chase of around 1.5 km.

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad's son Asad and his accomplice Ghulam, both wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, were killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police in Jhansi on Thursday, officials said. "Asad and Ghulam were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and were carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh each. They were killed in an encounter with a UP STF team," said Special Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar.

On March 28, Atiq Ahmed was convicted by a Prayagraj-based MP-MLA court and awarded rigorous life imprisonment in the abduction case of now-dead Umesh Pal. There are over 100 cases registered against Atiq Ahmed. Umesh Pal was a prime witness in the BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case. He was shot dead by Asad and his gang in February this year.