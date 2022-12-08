topStoriesenglish
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aaftab Poonawalla to be produced before Saket court on Friday

Aaftab Poonawalla, the accused of killing his live-in-partner Shraddha Walkar, is currently lodged in Tihar Jail and the Jail authority has asked its 3rd Battalion to provide special security to the accused Aftab as he will be produced before the concerned judge on Friday.

Dec 08, 2022
  • Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, the accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, is to be produced before the Saket court on Friday, as per the sources.
  • He is the prime suspect of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar.
  • Aaftab Poonawalla is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

New Delhi: Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, the accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, is to be produced before the Saket court on Friday, as per the sources. He is the prime suspect of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar. Aaftab Poonawalla is currently lodged in Tihar Jail. The Tihar Jail authority has asked its 3rd Battalion to provide special security to the accused Aftab as he will be produced before the concerned judge.

The 28-year-old, who is accused of dismembering Shraddha`s body and storing the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before disposing them in the forests of south Delhi`s Chhatarpur, is currently in the custody of Delhi Police. The investigation for the case is ongoing and according to the jail authorities, Aaftab spends time plotting chess moves, often solitary and occasionally sparring with two fellow inmates.

One of the police officer who is a part of the investigation in the case even informed that "Aaftab is very clever and a "new twist" could be expected in the case."

As per the sources, Aaftab shares his jail cell with two more inmates who frequently play a game of chess in the cell.

 

