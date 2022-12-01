Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Aftab Amin Poonawala taken for narco test, know all about it

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Thursday (December 1) brought Shraddha Walkar Murder case accused Aftaab Amin Poonawala to Ambedkar hospital in Delhi's Rohini for Narco test. Aftab was brought from Tihar jail for the test. Earlier, the accused was taken to Forensic Science Laboratory for a polygraph test outside which the police van carrying him was attacked by two men carrying swords.

According to an IANS report, if both polygraph and narco test lead to no conclusions then investigators probing the Shraddha Walkar murder case are likely go for Aaftab Amin Poonawalla`s brain mapping.

"Polygraph test report of Aaftab will be submitted within two days and his narco test is expected to presented either on Thursday or Friday. After narco test, it is up to the investigators to demand brain mapping after they do not get answers expected by the accused," IANS quoted a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) source.

Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: What is Narco Test?

Narco analysis, also known as truth serum, involves the intravenous administration of a drug (such as sodium pentothal, scopolamine, and sodium amytal).

The person in it enters into various stages of anesthesia. In the hypnotic stage, the person becomes less inhibited and is more likely to divulge information, which would usually not be revealed in the conscious state.

The investigating agencies use this test after other evidence does not provide a clear picture of the case.