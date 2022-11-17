Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Can Aftab Amin Poonawalla ESCAPE punishment? Check the EVIDENCE yet to recover HERE

Aftab Amin Poonawalla, the accused in the bloody incident that shook the entire country, will again appear before the court today. After killing his girlfriend Shraddha Walkar, Aftab, will be presented by the Delhi Police in Saket court today. Aftab's five-day custody is ending today. The police will demand from the court to increase the custody of Aftab. But there are many challenges for the Delhi Police in this case. Even though Aftab has confessed his crime in front of the police, he will be punished only when the police present concrete evidence in court and collecting evidence has become a big challenge for the police. That's why the police will take Aftab into custody for several more days and try to recover those things which will lead him to the gallows.

Aftab, accused of Shraddha's murder, spits out the entire script of the murder in front of the police, but the evidence is weighed in the scales of the law. Collecting just this evidence has become a big challenge for the Delhi Police. Today, after presenting Aftab in court, the police will demand to take him into custody for more time now. There are some basic things related to this case which are very important to take the accused to the gallows.

Let's check the things yet to recover

1. Crime Weapon

Aftab used a small saw to cut Shraddha's body parts into 35 pieces. However, that saw has not yet been recovered. Being a trained chef, Aftab was an expert at using knives.The knife or saw involved in the incident has not been recovered so far.

2. Clothes Worn At The Time Of Crime

The clothes of Aftab and Shraddha had not been recovered at the time of the murder. Aftab has claimed to have thrown these clothes in the dustbin.

3. Shraddha's Mobile Phone

Shraddha's mobile phone can open many secrets of this murder case. But the police have yet to retrieve Shraddha’s mobile phone. Recovering phone data and preparing a report will be a big task ahead.

4. Shraddha's Severed Head

All the body parts of Shraddha, especially her head, have not been recovered. The blood sample of Shraddha's father has been taken, whose DNA is yet to match the DNA of the recovered bones. Police are getting CCTV mapping of the entire area done.

5. Secret of a Dating Site

The police have asked for a report from the dating site which is yet to be received. Aftab met various women through an online dating app. He used to talk to them and create closeness. After that, he called all those women at home. According to Delhi Police, Aftab used to invite women to their houses and engage in promiscuous sex.

Evidence In Hands

1. The Confession

Aftab's confession is the first proof. He has confessed that he killed Shraddha.

2. The Knife

The second proof is the statement of the shopkeeper from where Aftab claimed to have bought the knife.

3. The Fridge

Aftab talked about cutting Shraddha's dead body into 35 pieces and keeping it in the fridge. The police have the shopkeeper from whom the fridge was bought. The police have taken the statement of the shopkeeper. The police have a slip of the bill for the fridge purchased on 19th May. There is also a fridge used in the crime, whose forensic investigation is being done.

4. Doctor's Statement

The fourth evidence is the statement of Dr. Anil Singh, who had stitched Aftab's cut on his hand. Traces of blood have also been found in one place in the kitchen of Aftab's flat, which has been sent for forensic examination. The police have details of Rs 54,000 that Aftab transferred from Shraddha's account to his own.

5. Recovery of Bones

The fifth piece of evidence is 13 bones recovered from the forest. Although these bones have been sent for forensic examination. It will be clear only after investigation whether these bones belong to Shraddha or not.