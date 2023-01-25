Shraddha Walkar Murder: Delhi Police Reveals What Triggered Aaftab Amin Poonawalla To Kill his Girlfriend

New Delhi: Delhi Police, which filed a 6,629-page long chargesheet in the Shradhha Walkar murder case has revealed the real reason why Aaftab Amin Poonawala killed his girlfriend and live-in partner and what were the circumstances that led the accused to commit the brutal murder. In its chargesheet, Delhi Police claimed that Aaftab – the key accused in the case – murdered his live-in partner in a fit of rage. He attacked Shradhha Walkar since she had gone to see a friend in Gurugram against his wishes.

Revealing Aaftab’s motive behind the gruesome murder, Delhi Police Joint CP (South) Meenu Chowdhary said, “Accused was upset with his girlfriend for meeting one of her friends. Shraddha had stepped out to see her friend. This triggered the killer.’’ The top cop further stated that the investigation done so far in the case showed that the “killer used several weapons during the commission of the crime.”

Joint CP Chaudhary added that the CCTV footage was a very crucial cog in the investigation and a separate team was put together just to go over hours and days of relevant security camera footage from Delhi and Gurugram.

Delhi Police had earlier revealed that the accused sliced Shraddha`s body with a ‘saw-like object’. Further, according to the chargesheet filed by Delhi Police, the case was initially registered under IPC section 365 (kidnapping) and section 302 (murder) was added later.

Aaftab was arrested by Delhi Police on November 12 after a probe spanning six months. Nine special investigation teams (SITs) were put together and sent to Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gurugram to pick up multiple strands of the probe in the case.

Over the course of the investigation, it was found that the accused had allegedly disposed of Shraddha`s body parts in the forests of Mehrauli and elsewhere. Searches were conducted in Delhi and Gurugram after interrogating the accused.As many as 13 body parts were recovered. They were sent for forensic tests and with the benefit of DNA profiling and other scientific methods, it was ascertained that the chopped parts were of Shraddha`s, the Delhi Police said.

Further, according to Delhi Police, not one but many weapons were used in the murder and subsequent disposal of the body. Some of these weapons were recovered by the police. Multiple digital evidence, CDR, and GPS locations were examined, the police had said, adding that the chargesheet was filed on the basis of digital, forensic and oral evidence.

Further, according to the chargesheet, the statements of more than 150 witness were recorded in the case. A Delhi court has scheduled a hearing on the chargesheet on February 7. On Tuesday, Delhi Police filed a 6,629-page long chargesheet before the Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla.

After the proceedings, the court extended Aaftab’s judicial custody till February 7. The court listed the matter for cognisance of the chargesheet on February 7, while also directing the police produce Aaftab in person at the next hearing. Notably, Delhi Police filed the chargesheet before the expiry of 90 days after the start of the investigation in the case.

Over the course of the probe, Delhi Police conducted a narco analysis test and polygraph test, while also collecting DNA samples to support charges against Aaftab. The police also collected Aaftab`s voice sample. While seeking permission to obtain the voice sample, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad submitted before the court that it was crucial to the probe. The court on December 23, last year, allowed the Delhi Police plea seeking permission to obtain Aaftab`s voice sample.

During preliminary investigation, Shraddha`s last location was found to be in Delhi, and the case was accordingly transferred to Delhi Police. Shraddha`s father had even claimed a `love jihad` angle to the crime. Doctors in AIIMS Delhi found `extremely thin lines` at the corners of the studied bones, suggesting that her body was chopped with a saw-like sharp object, the police had said earlier. Aaftab has been in custody since November 12, 2022.

