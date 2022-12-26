Shraddha Walker Murder Case: In latest breakthrough, cops find new audio proof ahead of voice sample collection

Shraddha Walker Murder Case: The Delhi Police is gradually closing on the Shraddha Walker murder case. On one hand, it's working to connect the dots to prove Aaftab Poonawala's crime, on the other, it has found new evidence in the case. According to the latest report, the Delhi Police has got an audio clip of a conversation between accused Aaftab and Walker. In the audio, Aaftab can be heard fighting with her.

According to cops, the audio clip can be a 'big evidence' in the case and can go long way in helping establish the murder motive. In a related development, a forensics team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will collect Aaftab's voice sample today following a Delhi court order. The voice sample will now also be matched with the audio clip.

Aaftab, 28, allegedly chopped up 26-year-old Shraddha's body into 35 pieces and kept those in a 300-litre refrigerator for weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before disposing of the parts across the city over several days.

The accused's lawyer had earlier filed a bail plea but Aaftab later withdrew it.

Delhi's Saket court on Friday extended the judicial custody of accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala in the Shraddha Walker murder case by a further 14 days. The next date of hearing is on January 6, 2023. Metropolitan magistrate Aviral Shukla approved the extention of the judicial custody of Aftab.

According to reports, Delhi police have some videos and audio related to the case. Delhi police wanted a voice sample of Aaftab to examine that evidence. The court had earlier allowed Delhi Police's plea saying that the accused has no right to deny giving a voice sample.

Aaftab is accused of strangling to death his live-in partner Shraddha and chopping her body into 35 pieces. He is also alleged to have preserved the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before dumping them in forested areas in Delhi and Gurugram.