Shraddha Walker Murder Case: Narco-Test, Polygraph Support Aftab Poonawalla's Disclosure, say Delhi Police

New Delhi: Details from the Delhi Police's chargesheet in the Shraddha Walker murder case have emerged in the past few days. It has been revealed that the scientific tests of accused Aftab Poonawalla corroborate his disclosure in the Mehrauli murder case. Aftab had undergone several tests such as polygraph, and narco analysis, among others as part of the investigation. "The scientific tests of Poonawala, including psychological assessment, layered voice analysis, polygraph test, narco analysis, and post-narco analysis corroborated the accused's version," according to the charge sheet as reported by PTI.

Aftab used to talk to several women while dating Shraddha

Poonawalla had also told the cops that he used to talk to several women, and was friends with them and this made his live-in partner and victim Shraddha suspicious of his loyalty. She suspected him of cheating and this often led to fights between the couple. Poonawalla disclosed that he had "friendships" with several women, including a woman residing in Dubai, police said in its charge sheet and added that he was also friends with a woman residing in Nagpur and another living in Gurugram.

How Poonawalla tried to wipe out the evidence

"Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Rohini, team inspected the room, washroom, fridge and kitchen of the flat and found blood spots at the back side of the plyboard of the lower kitchen cabinet where the accused used to keep the pieces of the dead body whenever his new friend used to visit him at his flat," the charge sheet said.

"Whenever (Poonawalla's friend) used to visit my flat I used to clean the refrigerator and used to put the body parts of Walkar in the lower cabinet of the kitchen. After her departure, I used to keep the remaining body parts that is the head, torso and both forearms in the refrigerator," the charge sheet said quoting Poonawalla.

Poonawalla had even gifted her Walkar's silver ring to his "new friend", the charge sheet said.

A Delhi court on Tuesday took cognisance of the charge sheet filed by City Police. During the interrogation, Poonawala confessed that on the evening of May 18, he had strangulated Walkar and subsequently bought a saw and cut her body into pieces to destroy the evidence, it said.

