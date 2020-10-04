Shreyasi Singh, CWG gold medallist shooter, joins BJP ahead of Bihar polls

New Delhi: Ace shooter Shreyasi Singh, daughter of former union minister late Digvijay Singh, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar on Sunday (October 04, 2020).

Singh said she was joining the party to fulfil her late father Digvijay Singh's dreams.

"With the blessing of my mother and elder sister today I accept the membership of BJP. The main motive in joining the party is to fulfil my father`s dream," she said.

"I am with the Prime Minister in his Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign and I will work hard and to my full capacity. I will work with the BJP and will help the party in making Bihar a developed state," she added.

Shreyasi joined the party at its headquarters in the presence of general secretaries Bhupender Yadav, who is in charge of its Bihar affairs, and Arun Singh. She later met party chief J P Nadda.

The 29-year-old Commonwealth Games gold medallist is likely to be fielded by the BJP in the upcoming polls.

Her father was elected to Lok Sabha several times from Banka and had also served as a member of Rajya Sabha. A Union minister in the Chandra Shekhar and Atal Bihari Vajpayee governments, Digvijay Singh was with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for a few years before they had a falling out.

Voting for 243 assembly constituencies in the state will be held in three phases — October 28 (71 seats), November 3 (94 seats) and November 7 (78 seats). The counting of votes will take place on November 10.