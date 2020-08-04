Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya: First look of how the grand Ram Temple will look like

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Tuesday released several pictures of the proposed model of the grand Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, it announced that the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir will be a unique example of Indian architecture and the manifestation of divinity and grandeur. It shared many pictures of the proposed structure on Twitter.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra tweeted, "Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir will be a unique example of Indian architecture. Here are some photos of the proposed model. Jai Shri Ram!"

"Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir will be the manifestation of divinity and grandeur. Some more pictures of the proposed structure," it added.

The Sri Ramjanmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust authorities have maintained that the ceremony to lay the foundation of the temple will be a low-key affair. Ahead of the 'Bhoomi Pujan' on August 5, the General Secretary of the Sri Ramjanmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has extended the invitation to 175 people, including 135 saints of 35 religious organisations, to attend the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Ram Temple.

"We have sent invitations to 175 people including 135 saints of about 36 religious organisations of India in this event. We have also invited Iqbal Ansari (former litigant in Ayodhya land dispute case) and Padma Shri Mohammed Sharif (who does cremation of unclaimed dead bodies according to their religion) to attend the foundation stone laying ceremony," Champat Rai said while addressing the press conference.

He also said that all the invitees will reach Ayodhya by Tuesday evening. Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of the makeshift temple on Sunday had stated that the idol of Ram Lalla will be dressed as per the day`s significance. "For Monday, it would be white clothes, for Tuesday it would be red clothes and for Wednesday it would be green clothes. We have also kept an option of yellow and saffron clothes," he had said.

Moreover, sacred soil from more than 2000 religious sites and water from more than 100 rivers has been brought to Ayodhya for the ceremony.

The trust has also called upon "Shri Rambhakts across the world to organise Bhajan, Kirtan and Prasad distribution in all villages and cities" by maintaining strict COVID-19 guidelines to prevent people from contracting the virus.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had urged people to light earthen lamps on August 4 and 5 to celebrate the grand ceremony.