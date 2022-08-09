NOIDA: The last location of the self-claimed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Shrikant Tyagi, who has been accused of abusing and assaulting a woman resident of his Grand Omaxe Housing Society in Noida's Sector 93, has been traced to Rishikesh in Uttarakhand and all efforts are on to arrest him soon. According to the UP Police sources, Shrikant has fled to Uttarakhand after escaping Noida and his last location was traced between Haridwar and Rishikesh. Though he has not been arrested yet, the Uttarakhand police are cooperating with their UP counterparts in tracing and nabbing him at the earliest.

As per our sources, last location of BJP's #ShrikantTyagi who escaped from Noida was found in Rishikesh. I instructed SSPs of Dehradun-Haridwar that if Noida Police seek any cooperation in arresting him,Dehradun & Haridwar Police will cooperate: Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar to ANI pic.twitter.com/A2dDsdJuuF — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 8, 2022

Meanwhile, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has sought a detailed report from the Home Department on the matter. The CM has directed a detailed investigation into the case as well as stern action against the accused, the CMO said.

#ShrikantTyagi incident | UP CM Yogi Adityanath has sought a report from the Home Dept. CM directed a detailed investigation into the case as well as stern action against the accused. Meanwhile, the inspector-in-charge, one SI & 4 constables have been suspended: CMO



(file pic) pic.twitter.com/gMRSYT4q8A — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 8, 2022

Tyagi is believed to have left his original mobile phone at home and is carrying two other phones with him through which he has been contacting his lawyer and associates. Acting tough against the self-claimed BJP 'Neta', the Noida Administration on Monday razed to the ground - the illegally constructed permanent structure - near his apartment in the Noida Grande Omaxe Housing Society.

The Noida Administration`s tough action came just three days after Tyagi indulged in a verbal spat with a woman over the plantation of palm trees. Tyagi had encroached on the common area of the society and constructed a wooden shed that had multiple pillars below it. The demolition exercise was carried out by the Noida Authority in the morning around 9 a.m.

As the bulldozers rolled on Tyagi`s encroached area, the residents of the society expressed happiness and also distributed sweets among themselves. Later in the day, Additional Director General of UP police (law and order) Prashant Kumar, informed that the Uttar Pradesh Police have suspended six police personnel for their laxity in the case.

"The in-charge of the local police station has been suspended. Besides, a sub-inspector and four constables have also been suspended for laxity in work," the senior official said. Apart from the strict action against its own officials, Kumar said for the safety of the woman complainant, two personal security officers (PSOs) have been assigned to her.

Kumar assured that the accused Tyagi, who is still at large, will soon be arrested as multiple teams are currently working on the case. Noida Police has also declared a reward of Rs 25,000 for the person who gives information on the location of the absconding so-called politician.

According to sources, an intense operation to nab the absconding accused is currently underway and multiple teams of the Noida Police are working in coordination to zero in on his location.

Tyagi was on Friday booked under Indian Penal Code section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman) over a spat with a co-resident of the housing society. The woman had objected to Tyagi planting some trees in the society's common area, citing violation of rules. He claimed he was within his rights to do so.

Tyagi, who claimed to be a BJP functionary even as the party denied any links with him, is on the run since Friday night.