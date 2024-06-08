Srinagar: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police raided a residential house in the summer capital Srinagar today, in connection with the case of the ‘killing of four policemen’ in Hygam Sopore in the year 2013.

Official sources said that SIA conducted a raid today morning in the residential house of Ahmudullah Malla at Dalal Mohalla, Nawa Bazar area of Srinagar. These searches were carried out in pursuance of search warrants issued by the Special Court, the official said, adding that the case was initially registered by Sopore Police and subsequently transferred to SIA Kashmir for further investigations.

In April 2013, four policemen were killed in a deadly terrorist attack in the Hygam area on the outskirts of Sopore town. The police party from Churu, Sopore, was on its way to the area in a Rakshak vehicle when terrorists sitting in an ambush struck near Peer Mohalla that afternoon.

The slain police cops were identified as constables Abd-ur-Rahim (of Tulla Mulla, Gandarbal) and Muddassir Ahmad (of Noor Bagh, Srinagar), and special police officers (SPOs) Gulshan Ahmad (of Kanispora, Baramulla) and Muddassir Ahmad Parray (of Kreeri, Baramulla).