Siddaramaiah To Be Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar His Deputy, Swearing-In On May 20: Report

New Delhi: Ending the days long suspense over the next Karnataka Chief Minister, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday chose Siddaramaiah to lead the sothern state. Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar will be the deputy CM, news agency ANI reported. The oath ceremony will be held in Bengaluru on 20th May, ANI reported. The grand old party has also called a Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting called in Bengaluru at 7pm today.