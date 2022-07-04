New Delhi: In a major development in the singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case, the Special Cell of Delhi Police on Monday apprehended the two most wanted criminals of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar Gang in connection with the case. One of the arrested, Ankit was one of the shooters involved in the Sidhu Moose Wala killing and two other heinous cases of attempts to murder in Rajasthan. The other accused Sachin Bhiwani was responsible for harbouring four of the shooters in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

Delhi | After two more murders, all the accused had planned on escaping abroad: Special Cell, Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/u6RevL2h18 — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2022

Sachin Bhiwani was also wanted in a heinous case of Churu, Rajasthan. Sachin Bhiwani was the main person handling all the operations of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Rajasthan, informed the police.

Sharing more information, HGS Dhaliwal, Special CP, Delhi Police, said, "Main effort of the special cell after nabbing mastermind & finding out about international criminal conspiracy was to nab those who were on the ground, did actual shootings, killed Sidhu. After extensive effort, 1st shooter was nabbed on June 19."

''Our team was after them in 6 states incl MP, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Haryana, UP & Delhi. Last night after 11pm, Ankit Sirsa, the youngest shooter, most desperate, fired with both hands & Sachin Bhiwani who provided crucial support- hideouts, weapons were arrested,'' HGS Dhaliwal said.

Delhi | A team of Spl Cell /NDR (New Delhi Range) apprehended 2 most wanted criminals of Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar Gang alliance. One of the arrested, Ankit Sirsa was a shooter involved in Sidhu Moose Wala killing pic.twitter.com/sIvTITntKO — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2022

The accused were arrested Sunday night. The police recovered one pistol of 9 MM bore along with 10 live cartridges, one pistol of .30 MM bore along with 9 live cartridges, three Punjab police uniforms, two mobile handsets along with a dongle and sim card.

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab`s Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the mastermind in singer Sidhu Moosewala`s murder case, has been sent to police remand till July 6. Speaking to ANI, Amritsar ACP Palwinder Singh said, "Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been sent to police remand till July 6."

Bishnoi was produced in the Amritsar court on Tuesday. The Patiala House Court of Delhi on June 14, had allowed Punjab Police to arrest Bishnoi in connection with Singer Sidhu Moose Wala`s murder case. The court also allowed the Punjab Police transit application and directed Punjab Police to ensure that the medical examination of the accused Lawrence Bishnoi is conducted as per law/rules before leaving Delhi and also before his production before the concerned Court of CJM, Mansa, Punjab.

Punjab Police had earlier told Patiala House Court of Delhi that gangster Bishnoi is an accused in singer Moose Wala`s murder case. During the investigation of this case, it was revealed that Lawrence Bishnoi was a key conspirator and his custodial interrogation is necessary.

The Supreme Court of India on Monday said that it will hear on July 11, the plea of accused Lawrence Bishnoi`s father challenging the transit remand to Punjab Police. Advocate Sangram Singh stated that Lawrence was unable to get any legal assistance in Mansa, Punjab.