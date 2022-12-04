Sidhu Moosewala murder: FBI grills Goldy Brar after detention in US

Goldy Brar, who is believed to be the mastermind in the singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala’s sensational murder has been detained in the city of Sacramento in the United States. Further, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has reportedly interrogated Brar, who had taken responsibility for the murder of Sidhu Moosewala in a Facebook post. Brar was detained around November 20 and Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann announced this ‘big breakthrough’ recently. "Goldy Brar will be extradited to India and will be punished according to the rule of law," Mann said in a press conference. Central agencies in India are in constant touch with authorities in the US to get details of Brar.

Further, earlier this week, Sidhu Moosewala's father, Balkaur Singh said that he would give Rs 2 crore to anyone who would help nab Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar. Singh was in Amritsar city to attend a wedding in Verka. Balkaur said he would not refrain from selling his land for the purpose.

Goldy Brar, whose full name is Satinderjit Singh, worked as a trucker after having moved to Canada originally on a student visa five years ago. Brar became friends with Lawrence Bishnoi during their student politics days in Chandigarh a decade ago. Brar is now an active member of the dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. Brar is also believed to have played a role in a Dera Sacha Sauda follower’s murder last month.

The Government of India is believed to be fully aware of Brar's detention in California and is involved in back-channel talks to assess Brar's status in the US and his possible extradition as he may have applied for asylum. Another suspect in the case, Gurpatwant Pannu, the head of the banned terror outfit Sikhs For Justice, is also staying in the US.