Sidhu Moosewala Murder: SPECIAL arrangements for 13 police officers involved in investigation, BIG decision taken by Delhi Police

The government has taken a big decision regarding the security of 13 police officers involved in the investigation of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder case after receiving threats from a Canadian gangster. According to official sources, it was confirmed on Wednesday that the security of all these officers had been increased with immediate effect. According to some top police officers, all these 13 police officers are posted in Delhi Police. All of them have now been provided with round-the-clock security. A strict vigil will also be kept outside their residence in Delhi. All these officers have come under the protection of a special security cordon as soon as the order is issued.

Significantly, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead on May 29 this year in Mansa district of Punjab. Security of policemen has been beefed up after receiving threats from Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa. Special Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) HGS Dhaliwal, Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajeev Ranjan and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) Manishi Chandra have been given 'Y' category security following the orders of Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora. Sources said the decision had been taken after a detailed analysis of the threats received from Landa last month.

Landa had threatened the officers of the Special Branch of Delhi Police by posting on social media. Sources said that four assistant commissioners of police and five inspectors have been given 'X' category security, after which an armed police commando will be deployed round the clock with them.