Sidhu not a part of Channi's team travelling to Kartarpur gurdwara today, to visit on November 20

Chandigarh: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu will not be a part of the 'jatha' which is going to pay obeisance at the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan on Thursday (November 18). On Wednesday night, Sidhu's media adviser Surinder Dalla claimed that Sidhu has been officially intimated that he could go on November 20 instead of November 18. "Sidhu saab had made all preparations for going to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara tomorrow," said Dalla, adding that he was supposed to go with the Punjab Cabinet ministers. Sidhu had submitted his application on Tuesday for travelling to the historic shrine in Pakistan to offer prayers, he added.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, along with his ministers, will be part of the 'jatha' (group) which will visit the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara on Thursday, officials said. Some MLAs and a few officials will also accompany Channi, they said.

The Kartarpur Corridor, which links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district, reopened on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs from Punjab will visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan on Friday on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. According to the party, all 11 MLAs will visit Kartarpur Sahib along with Punjab AAP chief and party MP Bhagwant Mann.

Pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara was suspended in March 2020 due to the Covid pandemic. Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, celebrates the birth of the first Sikh Guru and is considered one of the most sacred festivals among Sikhs. The day is celebrated on the full moon day of the Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar. It is also marked as Kartik Poornima. This year the day falls on November 19.The visa-free 4.7-kilometre long corridor joins the Indian border to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. It became operational in 2019.

(With Agency inputs)

