SII CEO Adar Poonawalla gets Covishield jab, shares special message for PM Modi

New Delhi: The CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII) Adar Poonawalla on Saturday received his COVID-19 vaccine shot and he took the chance to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi all the success for the nationwide vaccination rollout.

Taking to twitter Poonawalla wrote: "I wish India and Sri Narendra Modi ji great success in launching the world`s largest COVID vaccination roll-out. It brings me great pride that #COVISHIELD is part of this historic effort and to endorse its safety and efficacy, I join our health workers in taking the vaccine myself."

I wish India & Sri @narendramodi ji great success in launching the world’s largest COVID vaccination roll-out. It brings me great pride that #COVISHIELD is part of this historic effort & to endorse it’s safety & efficacy, I join our health workers in taking the vaccine myself. pic.twitter.com/X7sNxjQBN6 — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) January 16, 2021

He posted a video of himself receiving the vaccine shot.

The Pune-based Serum Institute of India has developed the Covishield vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University while the Covaxin has been developed by Hyderabad`s Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Medical Council of research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology.

The drugs regulatory body of India has currently approved only these two vaccines.

Earlier today, PM Modi launched the vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus via video conferencing.

Touted to be the world`s largest vaccination drive, in the phase which began today it aims to inoculate an estimated 3 crore healthcare and frontline workers on prioirity basis.

A total of 3006 session sites across the length and breadth of the country was virtually connected during the launch. Around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site on the inaugural day, the Union Health Ministry said.

