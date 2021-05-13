Adar Poonawalla promised 1.5 cr doses of Covishield after May 20: Maharashtra Minister

Mumbai: Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday claimed that the state will receive as many as 1.5 crore of Covishield vaccine doses after May 20, as promised by Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Addressing a media gathering after the state cabinet meet to discuss COVID-19 management, Tope said, "Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla has promised the Chief Minister to deliver 1.5 crore doses of Covishield to Maharashtra after May 20. We will start the vaccination for the 18-44 years age group after we receive the vaccine."

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra had announced the temporary suspension of innoculation of citizens in 18-44 years age bracket due to the unavailability of vaccines.

The minister stated: "Vaccination for 18-44 age group has been suspended for the time being due to shortage of vaccines. All the doses purchased by the state government for the age group will now be diverted for the 45+ category."

Meanwhile, the restrictions in the state has been extended till 7am on June 1 to break the chain of transmission. Maharashtra also imposed additional stringent restrictions, which will be imposed in the next phase starting Saturday.

Maharashtra has reported 46,781 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the case tally in the state to 52,26,710. While 816 fatalities have been reported in the last 24 hours taking the COVID-19 death toll to 78,007.

As many as 58,805 patients have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 46,00,196. Meanwhile, the active number of COVID cases in Maharashtra stands at 5,46,129.