COVID-19 vaccine

SII to launch second COVID-19 vaccine Covavax by September: Report

SII plans to introduce Covavax, its second COVID-19 vaccine, in India by September. 

Representational image

New Delhi: In a boost for India’s COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Serum Institute of India (SII) is likely to roll out Covavax, US firm Novavax`s Indian version, by September this year and begin trials on children from July, ANI reported. 

As per the news agency, Novavax`s vaccine showed a 90.4 per cent overall efficacy in Phase-3 clinical trials. It also said that the Pune-based vaccine manufacturer hopes to introduce Covavax in India by September. 

"Serum Institute plans to start clinical trials of the Novavax shot for children in July,” ANI quoted a source as saying. 

On Tuesday, the Centre had asserted that the declared Novavax COVID-19 vaccine efficacy data in a large trial was promising, adding that the clinical trials being conducted in India are at an advanced stage of completion. 

"What we`re learning from data available in the public domain that" said Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog during a routine briefing on COVID-19 situation in the country. 

Meanwhile, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi started the screening of children belonging to 6 to 12 years age group for the clinical trials of Covaxin. AIIMS Delhi has already completed the clinical trial for a single dose of Covaxin for children aged 12-18 age group.

In a respite for all, a new study conducted by WHO and AIIMS has revealed that as seropositivity rate of SARS-CoV-2 among children is high as compared to adults it means the coronavirus is unlikely to affect children more than the adult population. Hence, the third wave may not affect children more. 

(With agency input)

