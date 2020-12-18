हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sikhs for Justice (SFJ)

Sikhs for Justice case: NIA files chargesheet against 10 Khalistani terrorists

The NIA will be conducting further investigation into this case

Sikhs for Justice case: NIA files chargesheet against 10 Khalistani terrorists
Gurpatwant Singh Pannun / screengrab

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet against 10 accused in relation to a series of acts of violence staged in Punjab in October 2018.

The chargesheet included designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and was registered before the NIA Special Court.

The acts of violence were carried out by a gang of radical Sikh youth under the direction and support of handlers from 'Sikhs for Justice' (SFJ).

They received financial assistance from the SFJ handlers located abroad as part of an organized conspiracy by the accused for launching a concerted secessionist campaign for creation of ‘Khalistan’.

The case relates to a series of acts of violence including acts of arson in Punjab during the year 2017-18, carrying out propaganda activities both online and on ground campaigns in support of SFJ and Referendum- 2020.

These acts, both online and on-ground, were committed by a gang of radicalised Sikh youth under direction from these SFJ handlers.

The names registered in the chargesheet include Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Pargat Singh, Sukhraj Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Manjeet Singh, Jatinder Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Harpreet Singh, Kuldeep Singh and Harmeet Singh.

The investigation into the case revealed that SFJ, a secessionist outfit, has launched an incessant campaign using numerous social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, YouTube Channels and a number of websites to propagate sedition and disturb peace and harmony in India.

Investigation has also clearly established that Gurpatwant Singh Pannun (leader of SFJ), radicalised and recruited the other accused persons into SFJ an organization declared as ‘Unlawful Association’ under UAPA.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sikhs for Justice (SFJ)Sikhs for JusticeNIA
Next
Story

India and China hold diplomatic talks after more than two months; disengagement remains top focus
  • 99,79,447Confirmed
  • 1,44,789Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,12,98,626Confirmed
  • 15,99,608Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M5S

DNA: Lies of the movement confronts the Prime Minister