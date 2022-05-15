New Delhi: The killing of two Sikh businessmen in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province of Pakistan on Sunday (May 15) morning has evoked sharp criticism from the Sikh as well as political leadership who have demanded from the governments of both India and Pakistan to take adequate measures and ensure safety and security of minority Sikh community of Pakistan. Sikh’s single largest representative body Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami said, "We strongly condemn cowardly murders of two Sikhs Kuljit Singh and Ranjit Singh in Peshawar, KPK, Pakistan and want that the governments of both Pakistan and India ensure security and safety of life & property of minority Sikhs living in Pakistan on a priority basis.”

Notably, two Sikh men were reportedly shot dead by some unidentified persons in the Sarband area of Peshawar in KPK. The victims were identified as Ranjit Singh, 38 and Kuljit Singh, 42. Both of them were present at their grocery shops where they were shot dead by the gunmen.

“Pak govt should fulfil its responsibility diligently as such murders of minorities is a matter of great concern for the entire world, especially the Sikhs”, said Dhami.

Stating that in past also there had been several attacks on Sikhs in Pakistan, Dhami said Hakim (medical practitioner) Satnam Singh was also murdered last year in Peshawar and some days ago, the sons of former President of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee were also attacked by the land mafia.

“Such incidents taking place in Pakistan against minority Sikhs are creating a sense of fear among the minorities, about which the government should be serious,” he said.

Shiromani Akali Dal (Delhi) president Paramjit Singh Sarna expressed shock at the murder of two Sikhs businessmen in Peshawar.

While condemning the killing, party chief Paramjit Singh Sarna urged Pakistan’s new federal government and the provincial government of the restive KPK region to ensure the safety of Sikh minorities in that country.

“We urge authorities in Pakistan, both at the federal and provincial levels, to take stronger measures for safety and security of visible minorities like the Sikhs and bring the murderers of the two Sikh shopkeepers of Peshawar to book,” Sarna said.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also condemned the killing of two Sikhs. He tweeted, “Strongly condemn the killing of our Sikh citizens in Peshawar, KP. Pakistan belongs to all its people. Have ordered a high-level inquiry to ascertain facts. The killers will be arrested & meted out exemplary punishment. My most sincere sympathies to the bereaved families”.

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also condemned the killing of two Sikhs and expressed serious concern over the incident. “The accused involved in the killings of Sikh citizens should be arrested immediately,” said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari .

While showing sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved families, Bilawal said that “No one will be allowed to disturb inter-faith harmony in the country and harm national unity. PPP is the real representative party of all sections of the country and will not leave the Sikh community alone”, he said.

Pritpal Singh, coordinator American Sikh Gurdwara Parbhandhak Committee while condemning the killing of Sikhs in KPK urged the Pakistan government to assure the safety and security of the Sikhs and their properties in Pakistan and demanded a high-level inquiry to reveal the culprits of this heinous crime.