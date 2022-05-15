हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan

Two Sikh businessmen killed in broad daylight in Pakistan

The two Sikhs were in the business of spices and had shops in the Bata Tal bazaar in Sarband, reports PTI.

Two Sikh businessmen killed in broad daylight in Pakistan
Representational image

Two Sikh businessmen were shot dead on Sunday by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the latest targeted killing of the minority community members in the restive province bordering Afghanistan. Saljeet Singh, 42, and Ranjeet Singh, 38, died on the spot after being attacked by two bike-borne assailants in the morning, according to the police. The two Sikhs were in the business of spices and had shops in the Bata Tal bazaar in Sarband, about 17 kms from Peshawar. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the killing.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan condemned the attack and directed the police to take immediate steps to arrest the culprits. He said that the incident was a conspiracy to disrupt the inter-faith harmony in the province. The Chief Minister said that justice will be provided to the families of the deceased.

About 15,000 Sikhs live in Peshawar, mostly in the Jogan Shah neighbourhood of the provincial capital Peshawar.

Most of the members of the Sikh community in Peshawar are involved in business, while some also have pharmacies.

In September last year, a well-known Sikh ‘hakeem' (Unani medicine practitioner) was shot dead by unidentified gunmen inside his clinic in Peshawar.

In 2018, Charanjit Singh, a prominent Sikh community member, was killed by unknown men in Peshawar.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PakistanSikh killings in PakistanKhyber PakhtunkhwaSikhsPeshawar
Next
Story

Omicron wreaks havoc in North Korea, over 8,20,000 Covid-19 cases recorded within three days

Must Watch

PT10M5S

Problem in the Gyanvapi survey due to darkness and dust