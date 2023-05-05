Sikkim CM Golay Dials His Manipur Counterpart, Urges To Ensure The Safety Of Sikkimese People

Manipur Riots: Prem Singh Golay, the Chief Minister of Sikkim, called N Biren Singh, his counterpart in Manipur, on Friday and urged him to look after the Sikkimese residents and students studying in the state. The Sikkim Chief Minister said on social media that Singh gave Tamang the assurance that the Manipur government would offer all assistance feasible to the Sikkimese students and residents in Manipur.

The Sikkimese people should take care of their safety and well-being and remain indoors or in a safe location, Golay said. "I urge all Sikkimese citizens in Manipur to remain calm and carry an identification card with them at all times," he said. Tamang urged the parents, guardians, and family members not to become alarmed and said he was constantly monitoring the situation in Manipur and would take all reasonable measures to protect the safety of Sikkimese students and inhabitants.

Emergency Numbers

Rameshwar Singh, a Manipur MLA, and RM Pradhan, the chief minister's office's PRO, are coordinating and keeping an eye on the situation, according to Golay. The following telephone numbers can be used to reach them: Rameshwar Singh: 7085436983/ 8730965059, PRO, Government of Sikkim, RM Pradhan, 97351 23333. Sikkim Chief Secretary V. B. Pathak conducted an emergency meeting in the meantime to discuss the health, safety, and security of Sikkim students who are enrolled in professional programmes in Imphal. Pathak told the senior officials present in the meeting that the state government was acting under the direction of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang to provide the required protection for the safety and security of the Sikkim students studying in Manipur. According to the chief secretary of Sikkim, sufficient force has been stationed in the colleges and dorms where Sikkim students are enrolled and living in Manipur.

Helpline Number Gangtok

A helpline number, 03592 299959 (8 am–8 pm), has been established up at the Tashiling Secretariat in Gangtok for the benefit of Sikkim students in Manipur in case of an emergency, per the chief secretary's order. To keep track of the current situation in Manipur and to guarantee essential support in case of an emergency, Pathak stated that the Sikkim administration would maintain frequent contact with the Manipur government. A K Singh, the director general of police, Additional Chief Secretary for the Home, Namrata Thapa, the IPR Secretary, and other officials were present at the meeting.

Manipur Burning

Occasional gunfights between terrorist groups and security personnel were reported from the hill areas surrounding the valley. The Imphal Valley in Manipur was calm but tense on Friday.

During the "Tribal Solidarity March" held by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) on Wednesday to denounce the Meiteis' demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, violence initially broke out in the Torbung area of Manipur's Churachandpur district.

An armed mob allegedly attacked members of the Meitei community during the march in Torbung, which sparked reprisals in the valley regions and increased the level of violence across the state, according to the police. Meiteis make up around 53% of Manipur's population and are primarily found in the Imphal Valley. Another 40% of the population is made up of tribes, primarily in the hill districts that round the Valley and include the Nagas and Kukis.